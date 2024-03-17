Phinsider Question Of The Day: What's Still Missing Edition

While the free agency period is ongoing, the most frantic period has passed. Some solid talent is still sitting out there for various reasons despite most of the big names having already picked a new home. Our Miami Dolphins seemed to start the free agency period by only hemorrhaging talent before the front office seemed to wake up and rapidly begin to fill many of the obvious holes on the roster. The opinions of how the front office has done thus far in free agency, as they always are with the Dolphins fan base, are mixed and all over the map. Now, we wait for the final free agents to slowly trickle in as the remaining players on the market decide where they would like to sign.

So tonight’s question is, what other positions do you still need to see addressed? What glaring holes do you still see in the current roster after all of the free agents that have been added? Is there a particular free agent the Dolphins should be all over getting in and signing?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-