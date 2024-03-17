Aaron Brewer sees his speed as the right fit for the Miami Dolphins offense

Rebuilding the offensive line is atop the Miami Dolphins' to-do list with one week of free agency officially in the books. With holes along the interior of the offensive line, general manager Chris Grier bolstered the unit with the addition of Aaron Brewer.

Brewer, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of college and played at left guard for most of his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. That said, he slid inside and played 1,049 snaps at center in 2023.

“I’d say that transition to center, I feel like that was always my destined position, just for me being more of an undersized offensive lineman,” Brewer said when speaking with the media on Friday. “I’m not one of the big 320, 310, 300-pound offensive lineman. You don’t really see too many of the undersized offensive linemen being at guard.

“I just feel like me being undersized, it was basically predetermined for me to be at center.”

Connor Williams started 26 of the last 34 games at center for the Dolphins and is now a free agent. Keep in mind, former starting right guard Robert Hunt signed a five-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, and left guard Isaiah Wynn is unsigned.

“I believe that’s still to be determined,” Brewer said when asked if he’s the team’s starting center in 2024. “Right now, I’m just here trying to figure out the best way I can help the team.

“They’ve got a fast team and that’s one of my strong suits. I’m one of the fast offensive linemen, being able to get to the first level, second level. In open space, I can move pretty well. I feel like it’ll be a nice fit for me.”

Miami ranked No. 4 last season with an average of 1.8 sacks allowed per game, but Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release played a major role in the team’s ability to avoid quarterback takedowns.

Left tackle Terron Armstead will return for his 12th season and Austin Jackson signed a three-year contract extension to hold down the right side of the offensive line. The Dolphins' interior offensive line needs work, but Brewer hopes to set the tone with speed and physicality.

“My strengths, I would say, are my speed, my aggressiveness, my will, my work ethic and leverage,” Brewer said. “I’m going until I hear the whistle. I’m just trying to be aggressive. I’m headhunting out there, so if I can get my hands on you, I’m on you until I hear the whistle.

“If we’re running downfield, the ball the hasn’t stopped yet, so I’m on you until then, until the ball passed me. Even when it passed me, I’m still trying to find some more work.”