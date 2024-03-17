Former Miami Dolphins first round pick signs with Commanders

Miami Dolphins 2020 first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene has found a new home after spending the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the cornerback signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Washington has signed CB Noah Igbinoghene per source. Depth signing/special teams. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 17, 2024

Igbinoghene spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins, totaling 29 tackles and one interception over 32 games in Miami. He started five games and was later traded to the Dallas Cowboys for Kelvin Joseph ahead of the 2023 season.

Joseph appeared in four games with the Dolphins but was waived when the team activated River Cracraft off injured reserve in mid-November. Igbinoghene, meanwhile, appeared in five games with the Cowboys but didn’t record a tackle. The Commanders added Igbinoghene for depth at cornerback and on special teams.

Siran Neal agreed to a contract last week, providing the Dolphins with some much-needed special teams assistance. Miami looks to bounce back after featuring one of the league’s worst special teams units last season.