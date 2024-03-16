Seahawks signing former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker in free agency

The Miami Dolphins are losing yet another defensive starter through free agency, with the Seattle Seahawks signing former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Baker was drafted by the Dolphins out of Ohio State University in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s spent the last six years in Miami, appearing in 94 games. Last season, Baker started 12 games, and recorded two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and 78 combined tackles. Though he excels as a run-stopper, many have questioned Baker’s ability in coverage, which could be why the team moved on from him. At $7 million per year, it’s hard not to think that better options are out there at similar price points.

However, on field play aside, the Dolphins are losing a real leader and voice in Baker, and it remains to be seen who will step up in his absence. With Baker’s exit being made official, the Dolphins have now lost the following players on defense:

Luckily, the Dolphins have already brought in Baker’s replacement. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks signed with the team last week in free agency. Brooks most recently played for the Seahawks, meaning both teams have essentially just swapped linebackers.

