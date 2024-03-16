Dolphins bring back Braxton Berrios for 2024

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back wide receiver Braxton Berrios for the 2024 season. The agreement is a one-year, $3 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Berrios’s agents. Berrios spent 2023 with Miami after signing a one-year contract last offseason as well.

In 16 games played, including one start, last year, Berrios caught 27 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown. He also ran one time for 11 yards and worked as Miami’s kick returner, averaging 24.5 per return over 18 attempts. He also had one punt return for 23 yards.

Berrios re-joins a Dolphins receivers group that is headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and that includes Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, and Mathew Sexton. Berrios provides Miami with a primary kick returner and a depth receiver, but the team could still be in the market for a third-option for the receiving corps. Berrios did not lock down that role last year and the Dolphins could still be in the market for someone to compete for the role.