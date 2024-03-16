Robbie Chosen visited with the Dolphins

After Robbie Chosen appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, a reunion may be in the works. Houston KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported that the 30-year-old receiver visited with the Dolphins on Friday.

Robbie Chosen visited #Dolphins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2024

Chosen spent last offseason in Miami and was signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 4. He was targetted six times throughout the year, catching four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. The season’s top play was a 68-yard touchdown reception from Mike White during Miami’s dismantling of the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins don’t necessarily need high-producing receivers due to the volume directed at Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, Erik Ezukanma, Tanner Conner, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, and Mathew Sexton are the only other receivers Miami has under contract, according to Spotrac. Those five receivers have less than 20 career receptions combined as a unit.

Miami has just over $4 million in available cap space, according to OverTheCap. Chosen may no longer be the player who’s targetted over 100 times in a season, but he’s still capable of stretching the field. He’s averaged less than 11 yards per reception just twice in his eight-year career.