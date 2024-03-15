Report: Tua Tagovailoa to shed weight while working on speed and agility this offseason

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put on weight last offseason in an effort to be more durable following a 2022 campaign that was plagued with concussion issues — issues that had the then 24 year-old contemplating retirement.

As a result, Tagovailoa’s mobility suffered — and so did his rushing stats.

While playing a full 17 game regular season in 2023, Tagovailoa rushed for just 74 yards — a mere four yards more than he did in 2022, a year where he only played in 13 games. In 2020 — Tua’s rookie year — the young quarterback rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in just 10 games. In 2021, while playing in 13 games, Tagovailoa rushed for a career-high 128 yards while adding three scores with his legs.

This offseason, Tagovailoa’s personal trainer — Nick Hicks — claims that the 26 year old will focus on shedding weight while working on speed and agility. In a social media post made Friday, Hicks also publicly confirmed that Tagovailoa was told to put on the weight prior to the 2023 season in an effort to keep the quarterback “safe.”

Tagovailoa may never be the type of dual-threat quarterback that Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is, however if Tua can reintroduce a mobile element to his game, he may be able to be more of the “playmaking” type player he was in college where he rushed for nine touchdowns in just three seasons.

