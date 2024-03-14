Dolphins signing Jonathan Harris from Broncos

The Miami Dolphins were busy late on Thursday night as the team agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Jonathan Harris on a one year deal. The news comes on the same day the team agreed to contracts with defensive tackles Benito Jones and Da’Shawn Hand and a day after the Dolphins hosted John Jenkins on a free agent visit. Miami is clearly focusing on rebuilding a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency this year.

The signing of Harris was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Harris was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Denver Broncos this year, allowing him to sign with the Dolphins.

Harris was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Lindenwood. He began his rookie year on Chicago’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. When the Bears attempted to waive Harris, likely with the intent of putting him back on the practice squad, the Broncos claimed him off waivers. He spent the 2020 season on the reserve/non-football injury list for the Broncos, then spent much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons on Denver’s practice squad. He played in all 17 games in 2023 for Denver, starting five games, with 43 tackles and a sack.

For his career, he has 81 tackles and a sack in 33 games, including nine starts.