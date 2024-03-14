Saints sign former Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

The New Orleans Saints are signing free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., to a two-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after a four-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2022. He was expected to be the primary compliment to Jaylen Waddle in Miami’s offense, but the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs six days after Wilson’s signing. With Hill and Waddle serving as the top two receivers, Wilson was never able to establish himself as the third option in the offense and he found his role continuing to diminish.

The Dolphins and Wilson agreed to a restructured contract during the 2023 preseason, with a prevision to create a void year for 2024, allowing him to become a free agent. In two seasons with Miami, Wilson appeared in 56 games, starting 34 times, with 34 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Working on special teams, he returned 17 punts for an average of 7.5 yards.

For more on the Wilson signing and all things Saints, check out Canal Street Chronicles.