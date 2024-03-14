Dolphins sign former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson

The Miami Dolphins have made their second addition to the tight end room. Katz Brothers Sports announced on Thursday that their client Jody Forston had signed a deal with the franchise. Terms of the deal were not included.

Fortson, 28, did not play in 2023 due to surgery last August for a dislocated shoulder. The 2019 undrafted college free agent has 14 receptions over the last two years — four are touchdowns. Of his 265 snaps with the Kansas City Chiefs, 160 came as a receiving threat. That said, PFF graded him as an above-average or better run-blocking tight end each of the last two seasons.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has one of the league’s top receivers in Tyreek Hill. Raheem Mostert led the league in rushing touchdowns while De’Von Achane closed his rookie season averaging over seven yards per carry. Utilizing a tight end is the next challenge for McDaniel’s offense.