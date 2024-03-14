Defensive tackles Benito Jones, Da’Shawn Hand expected to sign with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are fortifying the trenches with the additions of defensive tackles Benito Jones and De’Shawn Hand. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday that both players are expected to sign with the Dolphins.

General manager Chris Grier is tasked with filling the void left by Christian Wilkins’ departure and has now signed five defensive tackles this offseason. Former Dallas Cowboys tackle Neville Gallimore’s expected signing was announced Wednesday, both Daviyon Nixon and Isaiah Mack signed earlier this month.

Jones and Hand are both familiar faces. Jones, 26, began his career with Miami in 2020. He started 15 games for the Detroit Lions last season, closing the year with 26 total tackles and a sack. Hand, 28, was selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He had six tackles and a sack in 16 games last season for Miami.

It’ll take a village for Miami to replace Wilkins, but at just a portion of the cost considering the four-year $110 million deal he signed with the Raiders.