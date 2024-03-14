Phinsider Thursday Evening General Discussion Thread: How Are We Feeling Now?

I didn’t really have a good “question of the day” this evening, despite all the goings-on with our Miami Dolphins, so I threw up this “general discussion.” If we are all being honest, every one of these posts turns into a general discussion. So, I guess I have a question to get the discussion rolling this evening: How do we feel about the team right now? After the first day of the legal tampering period, the team seemed to be blowing things up to resign Tua to a massive while also accepting that 2024 was going just to be one of those years where you gear up for the following season. Now, it seems they are trying to retool while staying competitive and fixing the ugly cap situation. I still feel sick about some of the losses, but I feel better overall now with some signings. Not the geriatric ones, of course, but the guys that still have something in the tank.

So tell us how you are feeling about the state of the team after this crazy up and down and up week we have had as fans.