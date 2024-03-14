 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins sign top free agent cornerback available; ink Kendall Fuller to two-year deal

Kendall Fuller joins Miami Dolphins secondary ahead of 2024 NFL season.

By Marek Brave
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following the Chris Grier defensive-back blueprint to a T, the Miami Dolphins signed the top free agent cornerback still available on Thursday afternoon. Kendall Fuller — formerly of the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs — inked a two-year, $16.5 million deal to fill the Xavien Howard sized hole in Miami’s secondary.

The 29 year-old Fuller was originally selected by Washington in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After two years, the former Virginia Tech product was traded to the Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl — securing an interception in the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fuller returned to Washington in 2020, where he played the last four seasons.

In his career, Fuller has recorded 16 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks.

Fuller has the ability to play both boundary corner and slot corner, and may be moved around the field in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s defense.

Signaling his approval of the deal, Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill had this to say on Twitter:

He then asked for fans to send their apologies to general manager Chris Grier.

The money paid to Fuller — an unrestricted free agent — will cancel out the 6th round compensatory selection Miami was in line to receive in 2025 from former safety Brandon Jones’ departure and subsequent new contract with the Denver Broncos according to Nick Korte of the Thin Air Network.

