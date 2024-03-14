Miami Dolphins sign top free agent cornerback available; ink Kendall Fuller to two-year deal

Following the Chris Grier defensive-back blueprint to a T, the Miami Dolphins signed the top free agent cornerback still available on Thursday afternoon. Kendall Fuller — formerly of the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs — inked a two-year, $16.5 million deal to fill the Xavien Howard sized hole in Miami’s secondary.

The 29 year-old Fuller was originally selected by Washington in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After two years, the former Virginia Tech product was traded to the Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl — securing an interception in the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fuller returned to Washington in 2020, where he played the last four seasons.

In his career, Fuller has recorded 16 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks.

Fuller has the ability to play both boundary corner and slot corner, and may be moved around the field in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s defense.

Signaling his approval of the deal, Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill had this to say on Twitter:

That boy keke came to the 305 let’s gooo✌ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 14, 2024

He then asked for fans to send their apologies to general manager Chris Grier.

I was told to send all Grier apologies under this tweet — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 14, 2024

The money paid to Fuller — an unrestricted free agent — will cancel out the 6th round compensatory selection Miami was in line to receive in 2025 from former safety Brandon Jones’ departure and subsequent new contract with the Denver Broncos according to Nick Korte of the Thin Air Network.