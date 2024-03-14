Safety DeShon Elliot leaves Dolphins, signs with Steelers in free agency

The Miami Dolphins lost another yet starter from their secondary today, as safety DeShon Elliott signed a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Breaking: Free agent safety DeShon Elliott is signing with the #Steelers for 2 years $6M, source tells @BleacherReport. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

The 26-year-old signed with the Dolphins last offseason, and started 15 games in a heavily depleted secondary. In those games, Elliot recorded 82 tackles, seven defended passes, and one interception. Elliott was actually drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, when current Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was still part of Baltimore’s coaching staff. Though a reunion in Miami looked to be on the cards, both parties have chosen to go in a different direction.

The Dolphins don’t win that game without this effort by DeShon Elliot.



What a damn play. pic.twitter.com/fABNHo4fCy — Finscentral (@finscentral) December 25, 2023

On defense, the Dolphins have now lost:

Christian Wilkins, DT (Las Vegas Raiders)

Xavien Howard, CB (Free Agent)

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Minnesota Vikings)

Brandon Jones, S (Denver Broncos)

Jerome Baker, LB (Free Agent)

Raekwon Davis, DT (Indianapolis Colts)

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE (Free Agent)

Keion Crossen, CB (Free Agent)

DeShon Elliot, S (Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Dolphins have brought in replacements, with safety Jordan Poyer being an obvious like-for-like replacement for Elliot. That being said, Miami’s defense will look very different next season. Whether that’s a good or bad thing, remains to be seen.