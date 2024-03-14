 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Safety DeShon Elliot leaves Dolphins, signs with Steelers in free agency

The Dolphins are losing another starter on defense.

By Sumeet Jena
/ new
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins lost another yet starter from their secondary today, as safety DeShon Elliott signed a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old signed with the Dolphins last offseason, and started 15 games in a heavily depleted secondary. In those games, Elliot recorded 82 tackles, seven defended passes, and one interception. Elliott was actually drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, when current Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was still part of Baltimore’s coaching staff. Though a reunion in Miami looked to be on the cards, both parties have chosen to go in a different direction.

On defense, the Dolphins have now lost:

The Dolphins have brought in replacements, with safety Jordan Poyer being an obvious like-for-like replacement for Elliot. That being said, Miami’s defense will look very different next season. Whether that’s a good or bad thing, remains to be seen.

In This Stream

Miami Dolphins free agency tracker 2024: Keeping up with the rumors, signings, and updates

View all 51 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...