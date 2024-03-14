Miami Dolphins depth chart: Resetting the roster as 2024 free agency day two begins

The 2024 NFL free agency period is into day two of the signing period, with players beginning to put pen to paper on deals agreed to during the negotiating period earlier in the week. We are also starting to see free agent visits to teams, as well as a continuation of veteran players being released in salary cap savings moves.

For the Miami Dolphins, a team that came into the year tight against the $255.4 million salary cap, the start of free agency included the loss of several players, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, guard Robert Hunt, and safety Brandon Jones, but has since turned into a series of solid signings, adding several lower-cost players on prove-it style contracts as well as targeting players who will not impact the team’s compensatory draft pick chances for 2025.

As we enter day two of the free agency period, we examine the Dolphins’ roster, breaking down the depth chart to include the players who have reportedly agreed to terms with the team but have not been officially announced by Miami yet. We also examine the team’s remaining needs.

Quarterback (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Mike White

Skylar Thompson

The quarterback position seems set. If things get desperate for the Dolphins, they could release White for a $3.5 million cap savings, but they would likely just open a need for a veteran backup on the roster.

Running back (5)

Raheem Mostert

De’Von Achane

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Chris Brooks

Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins are basically running it back with their 2023 running backs group. Wilson could be a cap casualty, giving the Dolphins around $2.9 million in space if he were to be released, but for now, this position group feels set.

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Nothing surprising here. Ingold feels like a fixture on the roster at this point, rightfully so.

Wide receiver (6)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Erik Ezukanma

Braylon Sanders

Anthony Schwartz

Mathew Sexton

Miami could still be in the wide receiver market, looking for a slot receiver. This might be a draft need for Miami rather than paying a high salary for a veteran - though there have been some options released by other teams that could draw interest and would not count against the team’s compensatory picks calculation.

Tight end (4)

Durham Smythe

Jonnu Smith

Julian Hill

Tanner Conner

Smythe is a coaching favorite and maintains the top spot on the depth chart with the addition of Smith. Smith could be the third receiving option if the Dolphins do not find a wide receiver option for that role, but the team has not shown a propensity for throwing to tight ends, so a philosophical change would have to happen. This does not feel like an area Miami is looking to target at this point.

Offensive line (9)

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Robert Jones

C: Andrew Brewer

RG: Liam Eichenberg

RT: Austin Jackson

Lester Cotton

Kion Smith

Ryan Hayes

Chasen Hines

Adding offensive linemen is an annual need for the Dolphins, and 2024 is not an exception. Connor Williams is a free agent who wants to complete his injury rehabilitation before he looks to sign with a team; Miami could look to re-sign him sometime this summer, giving them an option of returning him to the center role and moving Brewer, or moving Williams back to the left guard role he played with the Dallas Cowboys before joining Miami. Eichenberg taking the right guard position seems like the best role for him, and he seemed to play it well last year when he was not needed at center. The guard position is clearly a position in flux, with multiple combinations between the two spots possible - as is the potential of the team adding another player to the competition.

Defensive Tackle (5)

Zach Sieler

Neville Gallimore

Isaiah Mack

Daviyon Nixon

Brandon Pili

The loss of Wilkins and Raekwon Davis from the defensive tackle position group makes this a major need for Miami. Gallimore likely steps in as the replacement for Davis, and the addition of Mack and Nixon provides depth. Pili showed flashes during training camp last year, but needs to step up even more this year. It feels more and more like this could be Miami’s top area of interest as the NFL Draft approaches.

Linebacker (11)

Jaelan Phillips

Jordan Brooks

David Long, Jr.

Bradley Chubb

Shaq Barrett

Anthony Walker

Duke Riley

Cameron Goode

Channing Tindall

Quinton Bell

Zeke Vandenburgh

Brooks steps in as the replacement for Jerome Baker, who has not yet signed with another team but is starting to conduct free-agent visits around the league. The addition of Barrett gives the Dolphins a presumed starter for early in the season, covering for Phillips or Chubb, both of whom could still be rehabbing season-ending injuries from last year. Adding Walker gives Miami a likely depth linebacker, potentially pushing Riley for the top spot in that group. Tindall may be facing his final chance to prove something. Additional edge rushers for this group are a likely need and, like defensive tackle, could be a draft-targeted position for Miami.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Ramsey

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham

Cam Smith

Siran Neal

Ethan Bonner

Miami’s need for a cornerback continues as they look to replace Xavien Howard opposite Ramsey. Kohou and Needham are nickel cornerbacks that can be used outside if necessary. Needham could also slide back to safety if the Dolphins need him there. Smith is the biggest question mark in the group after essentially red-shirting his rookie season. Neal joins the team as a depth cornerback who will be used on special teams. Miami will add someone here.

Safety (3)

Jevon Holland

Jordan Poyer

Elijah Campbell

Depth is needed, even with Needham considered both a cornerback and a safety. Additional veteran free agent signings or later draft picks make sense.

Special Teams (3)

LS: Blake Ferguson

K: Jason Sanders

P: Jake Bailey

The Dolphins re-signed Bailey this year, likely locking down this position group.