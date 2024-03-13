 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Welcome to 2024! Dolphins bolster defense, special teams with moves on Wednesday

Dolphins add former Cowboys defensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage

The Miami Dolphins are adding depth along the line of scrimmage with the addition of Neville Gallimore.

By Kevin Nogle
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are adding depth to their defensive line with the addition of free agent defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. The move gives Miami a rotational piece along the line of scrimmage, likely filling the role Raekwon Davis vacated when he agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts. Miami still needs to find a starting defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins, who agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins signing of Gallimore.

A 2020 third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Gallimore appeared in 52 games, including 14 starts, over four years with the team. He has tallied 90 tackles, three passes defensed, and four sacks in his career.

Rapoport’s report on the signing included a comment that Gallimore has previously trained with Austin Clark, Miami’s defensive line coach.

Gallimore joins Daviyon Nixon and Isaiah Mack as free agent defensive tackle additions for the Dolphins this year. Incumbent starter Zach Sieler returns for the Dolphins this year, as will 2023 undrafted free agent rookie Brandon Pili, who appeared in four games last year but spent much of the season on the practice squad.

