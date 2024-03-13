Phinsider Question Of The Day: What Side Of The Ball Is Most Important To You Going Forward?

So, this has been an exciting couple of days. Well, maybe it's not exciting; it's more like stressful with some ups and downs. First, it seemed the entire team would slowly sign with someone else. Then came the trickle of signings back to the team. Some seemed solid, and others would have been awesome four to six seasons ago, but I’ll tell myself that they are just veterans needed for depth and are here to show the younger guys the way. Either way, this team will look a lot different going forward.

So now I wonder where our focus should be as a team. Should the franchise continue to focus on having the offense be the most dynamic in the NFL, or should they now shift towards building the most badass defense in the NFL? The badass defense concept took some hits, especially with Wilkins's loss. At the end of the day, he wanted his payday, and he deserved it/earned it, but the Miami Dolphins did not have the 27.5 million a year to throw at him.

So, as we advance, do you want the front office to continue to focus on offensive talent, or should they go all in on the defense from this point forward? Do you think the offense is already good enough and, thus, should not be tinkered with much? Where do you stand? Is it somewhere in the middle?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-