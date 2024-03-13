Dolphins add special teams ace Siran Neal

The Miami Dolphins have stolen another player from their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. It was reported yesterday that the Dolphins would be signing Jordan Poyer and now it is being reported that the team will also be adding Siran Neal.

Dolphins have agreed to terms on 1-year deal with former Bills DB and special teams ace Siran Neal, per source.



Neal joins Jordan Poyer as Bills DBs heading down to Miami. pic.twitter.com/bBu8wKDhc8 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 13, 2024

Neal was a fifth round pick in 2018 and has spent his entire career with the Bills. That was until last week, when the team had to release him to clear up some cap space. While in Buffalo, Neal was primarily a special teams player but saw a little bit of time on defense.

The Dolphins special teams unit is in dire need of some help as they have ranked near the bottom of the league since Danny Crossman took over as the special teams coach. Mike McDaniel seems to believe it was a personal issue and signing a player like Neal to play on special teams should be beneficial.