Jerome Baker to visit Tennessee Titans as former Dolphins linebacker looks for new team

The Miami Dolphins released linebacker Jerome Baker last week, freeing $9.8 million in salary cap space in the move. The Dolphins had hoped to reach an agreement on a restructured contract with their 2018 third-round pick, but the two sides reached an impasse. Miami indicated they would still try to work with Baker to bring him back. However, with the team agreeing to terms with linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker during the league’s negotiating period, the door for a reunion between the Dolphins and Baker appears to be quickly closing.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, Baker will visit with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The Titans are signing former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray, but are in the market for a second starting inside linebacker, potentially looking to Baker to lock down that role. As the Titans move from the Mike Vrabel coaching era to the Brian Callahan era, they have deliberately focused on building the defense this year.

Baker played every available game in his first five seasons with the Dolphins until missing four contests last year. In his 94 games played, including 82 starts, he recorded 587 tackles, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions with two touchdowns, six forced fumbles, and 22.5 sacks. He has been asked to move around the linebacker positions, working both as an outside and inside linebacker and on both the left and right sides of the defense. He also served as the defensive signal caller, making sure everyone was in the right position for each play.

Will the Titans allow Baker to leave without signing a contract? Will he draw interest from other teams around the league? Could he still return to the Dolphins? The first step in seeing where Baker is headed for 2024 and his seventh NFL season appears to be a Thursday visit to Tennessee.

