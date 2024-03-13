Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots sign QB Jacoby Brissett to reported 1-year contract - Pats Pulpit

The former third-round draft pick is back in New England.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets agree to new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein - Gang Green Nation

Just before the start of free agency, the Jets have agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills re-sign DE A.J. Epenesa to two-year deal, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills manage to retain a key defensive free agent

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Report: Ravens to sign RB Derrick Henry - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have signed RB Derrick Henry





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Russell Wilson 2023 Season Review The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Behind the Steel Curtain

What Steelers fans might expect, should Wilson sign with Pittsburgh in free agency…





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Mike Gesicki to Bengals in NFL Free Agency - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals make a move at tight end.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL free agency: Browns retain Za’Darius Smith on reasonable contract - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland’s first reported move in free agency is bringing back one of their own

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans Sign Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair - Battle Red Blog

Houston gets a new starting linebacker on a multi-year deal!





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

NFL free agency: Tennessee Titans sign Tony Pollard - Music City Miracles

The Titans replace Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Report: Jaguars trade a 6th-round draft pick for QB Mac Jones - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending a sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for quarterback Mac Jones, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

The Colts were busy to start free agency, but can you honestly say they got any better? - Stampede Blue

A flurry of activity marked the beginning of free agency, but did the needle move at all?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Kicker Wil Lutz has changed his mind; will re-sign with Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

Plot twist! Lutz has changed his mind and is re-signing with the Broncos.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

NFL Free Agency 2024: Los Angeles Chargers sign running back Gus Edwards - Bolts From The Blue

Running back Gus Edwards, the former Baltimore Raven, signs with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers on the first day of the legal tampering period of Free Agency ahead of the 2024 season. Edwards reunites with Greg Roman who coached him in Baltimore for multiple seasons.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: What Gardner Minshew signing means - Silver And Black Pride

Journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew is joining the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency and he could be the starter in 2024





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Chris Jones shares initial message with new contract - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday making his five-year contract extension official.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NFL free agency: Giants sign Devin Singletary to replace Saquon Barkley - Big Blue View

Giants add talented back at lower cost





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Reactions to the Eagles signing Saquon Barkley - Bleeding Green Nation

Micah Parsons called Barkley signing with Philly "sickening," which is just delightful.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys free agency: Bringing back Cedrick WIlson fits the bargain profile - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have been able to get the best out of Cedrick Wilson Jr. Maybe reuniting with the free agent makes sense.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington - Hogs Haven

New RB

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers to release Aaron Jones following Josh Jacobs signing - Acme Packing Company

Jones becomes Green Bay’s third cap causality of the offseason, saving the Packers roughly $5 million in cap space with his release.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

NFL free agent grades: Detroit Lions, Graham Glasgow get excellent deal - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions have re-signed guard Graham Glasgow to a three-year contract. How does his return to Detroit grade out?





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Report: Chicago Bears to sign D’Andre Swift - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears have a brand new running back.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings Signing Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel - Daily Norseman

"Thor" reuniting with Brian Flores in Minnesota

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Should the Saints trade Marshon Lattimore? - Canal Street Chronicles

The Pro Bowl CB has been the subject of some trade rumors this offseason.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons expected to sign QB Kirk Cousins - The Falcoholic

The team has their next starting quarterback, and they’re hoping the veteran can help them return to relevance.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Brian Burns has been traded to the New York Giants - Cat Scratch Reader

It’s done.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay decided to move on from a Super Bowl starter for draft compensation and cap relief.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Rams DE Leonard Floyd signs a two-year, $20 million deal - Niners Nation

Per Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are signing a pass rusher coming off four consecutive seasons with at least 9 sacks.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Rumor: Cardinals interested in trading for WR Diontae Johnson - Revenge of the Birds

Does a trade for the Steelers WR make sense?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks re-signing DL Leonard Williams on $64.5 million contract - Field Gulls

‘Big Cat’ gets a big contract.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams free agent signings: Jonah Jackson leaves Lions to L.A. - Turf Show Times

Rams boost the interior of their offensive line, locking up the former Detroit Lion to a long-term deal