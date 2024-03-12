Miami Dolphins re-sign running back Salvon Ahmed

In a day headlined by many moving pieces at the running back position, the Miami Dolphins decided to bring back a familiar face of their own.

According to NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the Dolphins are re-signing running back Salvon Ahmed to a one-year deal. This move adds depth to a running back room that finished sixth in the NFL in yards per game (135.8) and first in yards per carry (5.1) in 2023.

Source: The #Dolphins are re-signing RB Salvon Ahmed to a 1-year deal, bringing him back for a fifth season in Miami. pic.twitter.com/XoT0QqZBlc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2024

Ahmed, 25, joined the Dolphins in the summer of 2020 after spending the first few months of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Since arriving in Miami, Ahmed has appeared in 38 games for Miami, starting in 4. In total, he's carried the rock 163 times for 593 yards and five touchdowns. However, since Mike McDaniel's arrival, Ahmed has only carried the rock 34 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He was also used in the passing game, catching 16 balls for 88 yards and a touchdown. That lone touchdown was beautiful, not only in the way the play was designed but also in Ahmed's filthy arrow route.

tua to salvon ahmed for the touchdown. perfect playcall. pic.twitter.com/5oEYjja7hD — josh houtz (@houtz) November 19, 2023

I don't expect Ahmed to move the needle regarding Miami's Super Bowl odds. But for a guy familiar with the system and who has proven to be more than capable of starting in a pinch, I like this move for the Dolphins and what it means for their backfield. And if — and I do mean if — Chris Grier and company need to shed additional cap. Keeping around Ahmed on the cheap deal that I expect to be announced any minute could be much more palatable than Jeff Wilson's near $3 - million he's due this season.

Welcome back, Salvon Ahmed. #RunAhmedRun

What are your thoughts on Salvon Ahmed re-signing with the Miami Dolphins? Do you like the rest of the moves general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have made through the first two weeks of free agency? What move do you hope comes next? Let us know in the comments section below!