Miami Dolphins sign former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is signing a one-year deal to become the newest member of the Miami Dolphins secondary.

The move comes just one offseason after Poyer strongly hinted at his desire to play in sunny South Florida for the Dolphins. Instead, he signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal to return to Buffalo ahead of the 2023 season. He was cut by the Bills on March 6th, 2024 just one year into his most recent contract.

It is because of that cut that the Dolphins will not be penalized in the compensatory pick formula — as signing players who were cut by their former teams does not count the same as signing players whose contracts simply expired.

Poyer — who will turn 33 years old on April 25th — has been in the National Football League since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his 11 years as a professional, including 7 seasons as a member of the Bills, the former Oregon State product has amassed a total of 24 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries and 12 sacks.

Poyer was a 2021 First-Team AP All-Pro selection and a 2022 Pro Bowl selection.

More information regarding the contract numbers for Poyer’s one year deal will be provided to our readers once the information is made public.

UPDATE: According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, the Dolphins’ one year deal with Jordan Poyer is worth $2 million.