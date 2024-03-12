 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dolphins add Jordan Poyer, Shaq Barrett as defense begins rebuilt Raekwon Davis heads to Colts

Dolphins lose Raekwon Davis to Colts

The start of the 2024 NFL free agency period has been rough for the Miami Dolphins defense, including Tuesday’s news that defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is heading to the Indianapolis Colts.

By Kevin Nogle
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins took another body blow on Tuesday as defensive tackle Raekwon Davis joined several other defensive players heading to new teams in 2024. On Monday, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, safety Brandon Jones joined the Denver Broncos, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel headed to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tuesday’s news now includes Davis headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

The deal is a two-year contract with a $14 million base value.

A 2020 second-round pick by the Dolphins out of Alabama, Davis played in 63 games with 48 starts over the past four seasons in Miami. He recorded 129 tackles with two sacks in that span.

The NFL’s negotiating period, colloquially known as the legal tampering period, began on Monday and continues into Wednesday. The official start of the 2024 league year and the free agency signing period is at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

