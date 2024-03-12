Phinsider Question Of The Day: How Are We Feeling After The Initial Flurry? W/Poll

WELL THAT SUCKED! Yesterday was the beginning of the legal negotiation period in the NFL for free agency, and no team in the NFL took it harder on the chin than our own Miami Dolphins. I don’t know how it could have been worse than losing Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkle, and Brandon Jones in a matter of just a few hours. Wilkins hurts the most as he emerged as the heart of this team over the last few seasons. I can, though, except that there was no way that Miami would ever give him 27.5 million a season. That’s flat-out stupid money, so good for him. I have similar thoughts on Hunt getting another giant contract at 20 million per. AVG is the head-scratcher. We couldn't get a deal put together for a guy who wanted to stay in Miami and only took a two-year, 20-million-dollar deal?

Either way, it’s over now; all we can do is look forward. But how are you feeling about how things went down? Should the team have managed this better, heading towards this offseason knowing that all of these players would need new deals? Are you pissed at Grier and the Dolphins front office for putting us in this position where we lose players that we drafted and developed (literally the opposite of how you win in the NFL)? Are you meh about it as you have been a fan for so long that it seems like nothing good ever lasts around this team? Or maybe you just don’t care and think it will be fine. What is YOUR take on what has happened to this roster over the last couple of days?