Dolphins get under salary cap with series of contract restructures Lose Wilkins to Raiders; Jones to Broncos; Van Ginkel to Vikings; Hunt to Panthers

Dolphins add Shaq Barrett to bolster edge rushing

The Miami Dolphins need to add pass rushers to their roster. Shaq Barrett appears to be the first step in that process.

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Ravens at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 projected opening weekend roster is bereft of pass rushers as starting outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb rehab from season-ending injuries from last year. On Tuesday, it appears the team is starting to address that situation. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins and free agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett have agreed to terms.

Barrett began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Denver Broncos out of Colorado State. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 before being released by the team last month. He has appeared in 131 career games, starting 85 of them, with 400 tackles, 18 passes defensed, three interceptions with a touchdown, 22 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 59.0 sacks. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2021.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added to the report, indicating it is a one-year contract for up to $9 million for Barrett.

Barrett being released by the Buccaneers keeps his signing by the Dolphins from impacting any potential compensatory draft picks the team might receive for losing players like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and guard Robert Hunt this offseason.

