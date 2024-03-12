Miami Dolphins ranked as biggest “loser” on day one of free agency

Monday was the first day of the legal tampering period ahead of the NFL’s free agency spending frenzy that will formally open on Wednesday afternoon.

Some Miami Dolphins fans are calling it “Black Monday” due to the amount of high caliber players the club lost to other teams around the National Football League. According to Pro Football Network, those fans have a right to be feeling blue today, as the outlet has ranked the Dolphins as the single biggest “loser” on day one of the legal tampering period.

Miami lost stud defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders as they pushed all their chips forward and gave the former Dolphin $27.5 million per year. Starting right guard Robert Hunt will earn $20 million per year as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Safety Brandon Jones took a deal with the Denver Broncos that was above what the Dolphins were willing to offer.

But, there was one departure that seemed to hurt Miami fans more than the rest. The loss that had everyone up in arms on social media was that of EDGE player Andrew Van Ginkel who signed a deal worth $10 million per year with the Minnesota Vikings where he’ll reunite with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who is the defensive coordinator for the NFC North squad.

The Dolphins made a few moves of their own — agreeing to deals with linebackers Anthony Walker (formerly of the Cleveland Browns), Jordyn Brooks (former first round pick of the Seattle Seahawks), and center/guard Aaron Brewer (formerly of the Tennessee Titans). Prior to Monday, Miami also agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith who played last year for the Atlanta Falcons.

Time will tell if Pro Football Network is right when calling the Miami Dolphins the biggest loser of free agency so far, but I checked the schedule, and sure enough, there will be no games played any time soon and the Dolphins — in addition to every other team — still have plenty of time to add more free agents, plus they’ll have an entire NFL Draft to get through at the end of April.

Patience will be key as the Dolphins navigate their way through the new reality the team faces. No longer will they be able to be the headline makers that consistently agree to splashy trades and signings. The money has been spent and pennies will now need to be pinched, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t continue to build upon the successes the club has had in recent years, and strive to achieve more — hopefully in the form of some playoff wins in the near future.