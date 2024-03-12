PFF’s Miami Dolphins Free Agent Predictions

The first day in the NFL’s “legal tampering” period was as good as advertised and a roller coaster for Miami Dolphins fans to say the least. It started with the Dolphins losing almost a handful of their homegrown players, including some fan favorites.

Christian Wilkins inked a top-of-the-market deal with the Raiders. Robert Hunt broke the bank with the Carolina Panthers. Brandon Jones got a friendly deal with the Denver Broncos, and Andrew Van Ginkel reunited with former head coach Brian Flores.

There wasn’t much the Dolphins could do to compete with any of their offers. They’re not in the showroom right now. They’re out back in the lot looking for used low-mileage players.

Though the day started miserable for Dolphins fans, the signings of linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr. and versatile offensive lineman Aaron Brewer picked business right back up.

That brings us to PFF’s predictions on who the Dolphins will sign to replace key positions lost to free agency. The two players that the PFF team has their eye on for the Dolphins are veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Calais Campbell.

If you saw this tweet in the morning, you may have been shaking your head at the proposal, but with the losses the Dolphins sustained today, the two players PFF suggested could be exactly what they need.

Jadeveon Clowney was once a highly sought-after talent with a legendary college highlight reel. Although he hasn’t lived up to his top-billing expectations, he’s only 31 years old and a creditable pass rusher that would cost half of what Andrew Van Ginkel got from the Vikings.

Clowney had an 85.7 PFF grade and double-digit sacks in 2023. The Dolphins could do a lot worse for a player whose main goal is holding down the fort until Bradley Chubb and Jalen Phillips are back and then being in the same role as Van Ginkel had in 2023.

Calais Campbell on the other hand, is 37 years old, turning 38 in September. He’s coming toward the end of his career but could help most teams, including the Dolphins, as a bridge player. PFF graded Campbell as an 80 last year and Christian Wilkins as a 74.9. Campbell is coming off his best year in four years and would make a fourth of what Wilkins just signed for. That’s bargain hunting.

If the Dolphins decide to go in this direction, I could see Chris Grier taking a defensive tackle early in the draft to learn under Campbell. That’s a good role for him, along with occasionally wreaking havoc in rotation. Keep those old legs fresh.

The Miami Dolphins had to say their goodbyes to some of their homegrown cornerstone-like players, but that’s the NFL. It’s a business, and nothing lasts forever. The Dolphins won’t sit on the sidelines, so expect to see more deals in the coming days. I suspect that Chris Grier still has some tricks up his sleeve. If you don’t believe me, just ask Tyreek Hill.

Let us know in the comments what you think of PFF’s prediction and who you would want the Miami Dolphins to sign.