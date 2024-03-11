 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dolphins get under salary cap with series of contract restructures Lose Wilkins to Raiders; Jones to Broncos; Van Ginkel to Vikings; Hunt to Panthers

Dolphins and former Titans center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year deal

Brewer started 17 games in each of the last two seasons for the Tennessee Titans.

By Jacob Mendel
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins began rebuilding the interior of its offensive line on Monday by agreeing to a deal with former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Aaron Brewer. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal was worth a total of $21 million over three years.

Brewer, 26, is a former undrafted rookie and was at left guard for the majority of his first three seasons. The Titans moved him to center in 2023 and he allowed six sacks, the second-most among players at the position. He was called for five penalties while starting all 17 games.

Miami’s offense averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season but general manager Chris Grier is tasked with rebuilding most of the offensive line. Robert Hunt joined the Carolina Panthers on a massive deal and starting center Connor Williams is expected to take his time in free agency as he recovers from a season-ending ACL injury.

It’s yet to be seen if Brewer will play center or slide back to guard with Liam Eichenberg under contract and Robert Jones signing a one-year deal to remain with the Dolphins. That said, Miami will likely invest resources into the offensive line as the offseason develops.

