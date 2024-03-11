Miami Dolphins sign former Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks, secure replacement for Van Ginkel

With Andrew Van Ginkel heading to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, and Jerome Baker being released, the Miami Dolphins desperately needed linebacking help. Well, it looks like they got it.

The Dolphins are signing former Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks to a 3-year, $30 million deal, as per Adam Schefter on X. As per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Miami’s agreement with Brooks is for a base value of three years, $26.25 million ($8.75M/year). Brooks can make up to a maximum of $10M/year on the deal.

Former Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 3-year, $30 million deal.



Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The 26-year-old played college football at Texas Tech and was drafted by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Brooks has appeared in 63 total games, recording 309 solo tackles over that span, with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Brooks can be described as traditional “run-stopping” linebacker, but has gradually improved in coverage over the years. Last season, he had the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade among all Seahawks linebackers. It’s also worth nothing that Brooks has only missed two games in the past three seasons. Along with Miami’s David Long Jr. the Dolphins should have a strong linebacking core next season.

New #Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks is an ABSOLUTE DAWG ‼️



Welcome to Miami #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/3JC4ELKNcG — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) March 11, 2024

What do you think of the move? Love it? Hate it? Let us know down below!