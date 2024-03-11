 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dolphins get under salary cap with series of contract restructures Lose Wilkins to Raiders; Jones to Broncos; Van Ginkel to Vikings; Hunt to Panthers

Miami Dolphins sign former Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks, secure replacement for Van Ginkel

The Dolphins have potentially found their AVG replacement.

By Sumeet Jena
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

With Andrew Van Ginkel heading to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, and Jerome Baker being released, the Miami Dolphins desperately needed linebacking help. Well, it looks like they got it.

The Dolphins are signing former Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks to a 3-year, $30 million deal, as per Adam Schefter on X. As per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Miami’s agreement with Brooks is for a base value of three years, $26.25 million ($8.75M/year). Brooks can make up to a maximum of $10M/year on the deal.

The 26-year-old played college football at Texas Tech and was drafted by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Brooks has appeared in 63 total games, recording 309 solo tackles over that span, with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Brooks can be described as traditional “run-stopping” linebacker, but has gradually improved in coverage over the years. Last season, he had the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade among all Seahawks linebackers. It’s also worth nothing that Brooks has only missed two games in the past three seasons. Along with Miami’s David Long Jr. the Dolphins should have a strong linebacking core next season.

What do you think of the move? Love it? Hate it? Let us know down below!

