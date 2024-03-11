Dolphins get under 2024 salary cap with series of contract restructures

The Miami Dolphins are below the 2024 NFL salary cap ahead of the Wednesday afternoon deadline. Throughout the last couple of months, Miami had been among the teams in the worst cap situation for the year, leading them to release players like cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Jerome Baker. They also had to allow players like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, safety Brandon Jones, and guard Robert Hunt to hit the free agent market—with all four agreeing to terms with new teams on Monday.

Now, thanks to some additional contract restructuring, the Dolphins appear to be in compliance with the $255.4 million limit for the 2024 season. On Monday, reports indicated the Dolphins restructured left tackle Terron Armstead’s contract to ensure the veteran would return to the team for a 12th NFL season. That was then followed by a report that Miami had also restructured the contracts of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, tight end Durham Smythe, and fullback Alec Ingold. The moves - not including the Armstead restructure where details have not yet been reported - cleared about $28.8 million for the Dolphins.

Miami started the day around $25.2 million over the cap, according to OverTheCap.com. With the savings, the Dolphins are projected to be around $3.6 million under the cap. The team could still make more salary cap moves to create additional space as free agency kicks off.

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers were also projected to be over the salary cap as of Monday morning.