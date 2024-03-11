Miami Dolphins clear cap space with Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler contract conversions among others

According to Tom Pelissero — an NFL Network insider — the Miami Dolphins have restructured the contract for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The conversion will clear $19.912 million in cap space for the South Florida franchise — money badly needed for the Dolphins to become cap compliant ahead of Wednesday’s official start to free agency — which is also the start of the new league year.

In addition to the Ramsey conversion, the Dolphins also did conversions on contracts for defensive tackle Zach Sieler, tight end Durham Smythe and fullback Alec Ingold according to Pelissero. Coupled with the Ramsey conversion, the totality of the moves clears $28.78 million off of the Dolphins’ books.

The Dolphins could soon do the same with other big contract players including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and EDGE defender Bradley Chubb, to name a couple. As it stands, Miami is now cap compliant — even without knowing the Terron Armstead numbers after a reported adjustment was agreed upon by the team and the former All-Pro lineman.

More information will be provided to our readers once it becomes available to the public. Keep your eyes on The Phinsider for all the latest Miami Dolphins free agency news.