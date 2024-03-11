Former Browns linebacker Anthony Walker agrees to join Dolphins on one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have officially agreed to their first contract of the legal tampering period. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team will be adding former Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on a one-year contract.

Former Browns linebacker Anthony Walker has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Walker, 28, is a former fifth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts. He’s played in 85 games with 513 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles throughout his seven-year career.

Miami released Jerome Baker, who started 82 games over six seasons, to save roughly $10 million against the salary cap. Walker, meanwhile, was a team captain who started 12 games last year with four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in December and played just five games in 2022 due to a quadriceps injury.

Walker shared at the end of the 2023 season that he could’ve returned in another month, so he should be back on track by the time offseason activities begin.