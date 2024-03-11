Dolphins lose Robert Hunt as 2024 NFL free agent negotiating period continues

The Miami Dolphins are having a rough start to the 2024 NFL free agency period, with all of their top players on the market agreeing to contracts with new teams within the first few hours of the negotiating period. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agreed with the Las Vegas Raiders, safety Brandon Jones is headed to the Denver Broncos, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is joining the Minnesota Vikings. As former Dolphins get snapped up, the first offensive player has joined the movement out of South Florida.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, guard Robert Hunt is agreeing to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal for Hunt is a five-year contract worth $100 million, with $63 million guaranteed.

Hunt joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over four years in Miami, he appeared in 61 games, starting 55 of them. He established himself as one of the top offensive linemen on the market this year, and now his contract reflects that status.