Terron Armstead signs restructured contract; will return to Miami Dolphins in 2024

On Sunday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Miami Dolphins star left tackle, Terron Armstead, would return to the club for his 12th season in the National Football League. Not only would he return, but he would do so on an adjusted contract.

After the Dolphins fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Wild Card round of the playoffs, Armstead made comments that led some to believe he was considering retirement. A couple of weeks ago, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Armstead would likely return to Miami in 2024.

Today, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network confirmed that the 5-time Pro Bowl selection did indeed restructure his contract and that the new deal had been signed and made official.

“It’s done and I’m coming back,” was the message sent to Wolfe.

On a day that saw the Dolphins lose a ton of talent to other squads around the NFL in free agency’s legal tampering period, left tackle is one spot where Miami can feel somewhat confident they’ll maintain a high level of play — if Armstead can manage to stay healthy, that is.

We’ll have more information for our readers once the contract numbers are made available to the public.