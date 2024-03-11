Former Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel signs with the Minnesota Vikings

Today feels like the end of an era for Miami Dolphins fans.

First, the team lost safety Brandon Jones to the Denver Broncos. Then came the move that we all expected but hoped we’d never have to live with. Of course, I’m talking about Christian Wilkins moving on this offseason. The former first-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft signed a four-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, making him one of the league’s highest-paid defensive tackles.

Now, the team — and fanbase — will say goodbye to one of their favorite players, as linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has officially signed with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dolphins Talk’s Jason Sarney.

I am told the #MinnesotaVikings will be bringing former Miami Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in on a two-year deal — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) March 11, 2024

Van Ginkel, 28, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his five seasons with the Dolphins, AVG appeared in 73 games for the team. He started 42 games in Miami, with most of his reps coming off the EDGE. However, he did switch to linebacker this past season and began to take interior reps as the season went on. The question now—in my opinion—is, what were the Dolphins thinking?!?!

$20 million for two seasons after the year AVG just had really isn’t insane money. Add in the uncertainty surrounding EDGE rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips’ status for the first few weeks of the season, and retaining Van Ginkel should’ve been at the top of Miami’s offseason wishlist.

And yet, here we are, wondering what the team is doing while we watch all the big-name free agents leave the board. We knew this would be a rough offseason for Miami, but watching one homegrown talent after another leave for greener pastures hurts. But none might hurt more than watching a player in an area of NEED reunite with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Minnesota.

Good luck, Andrew Van Ginkel!!!!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins letting AVG leave for Minnesota? Who will they bring in to fill the void on Miami’s defensive line? Let us know in the comments section below!