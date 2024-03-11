Christian Wilkins signing with Raiders for crazy money

That did not take long. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will officially become former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Wednesday when the signing period begins on Wednesday. Wilkins will be headed to the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The contract is worth $110 million with $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

Since being the 13th overall pick by the Dolphins in 2019, Wilkins has played in 81 games, starting 77 of them, with 355 tackles, one interception, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 20.5 sacks. He set a career high with 9.0 sacks last season in what will prove to be his final year with the Dolphins.

Miami had hope to re-sign Wilkins to a new contract last offseason, but the sides could not come to an agreement. The Dolphins elected to not place the franchise tag on Wilkins this offseason, with hopes they could still come to an agreement. Now, it appears Wilkins will cash in big time and head to Las Vegas for $27.5 million per year.