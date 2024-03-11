Broncos sign former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to three-year deal

The official start of the 2024 NFL legal tampering period has begun, and with several Miami Dolphins players on the move this offseason, there will be lots of news to keep tabs on in the coming days.

The first news broke shortly after the legal tampering period began, with Bleacher Report’s NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reporting that the Denver Broncos have reached a three-year deal with former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones.

Jones’ new deal is worth up to $22.5 million with $12.5M guarantee at signing.

BREAKING: Free agent safety Brandon Jones plans to sign a 3-year, $20M deal with the #Broncos with upside to $22.5M, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Jones gets $12.5M guaranteed, per sources.



Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports pic.twitter.com/gt1Yk0lbK3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Jones, 25, was drafted by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with Miami, Jones started 30 games and appeared in 54. In total, Jones has recorded 238 tackles (151 solo), eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and nine pass breakups in four seasons with Miami.

He will now head to Denver to help a Broncos defense that struggled in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton, allowing 370.8 yards per game.

I’ll be the first one to admit it: this news does come as a bit of a surprise. After all, it was just yesterday that safety Jevon Holland teased the two players reuniting in Miami with his cryptic “29 x 8” tweet. And yet, here we are on the first day of free agency, and Jones is headed west to join Denver. Thankfully for Miami, this year’s free agency class is loaded with lots of talent at safety — but none that have been homegrown, and continued to improve with every passing day.

Good luck in Denver, Brandon Jones!

EDIT:

Brandon Jones took to Twitter to thank Dolphins fans.

Truly wouldn’t trade these last 4 years for anything. Forever grateful for the Dolphins organization for taking a chance on a kid from Nacogdoches, Texas that wanted nothing more than to live out his childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. Denver… LFG — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) March 11, 2024

What are your thoughts on losing safety Brandon Jones and Christian Wilkins on the same day? Which free agent safety do you hope the Miami Dolphins bring in to replace Jones? Let us know in the comments section below!