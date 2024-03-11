Dolphins could have free agency interest in safety Rayshawn Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins could have a free agent target in mind as they look for a starting safety to pair with Jevon Holland in 2024. As the NFL’s negotiating period - also known as the “legal tampering” period - opened on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo indicated the Dolphins could be jumping into the mix to acquire former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins has scheduled meetings with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. Add in the Dolphins and there could be a decent bidding war for the 2017 fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars signed Jenkins to a four-year contract in 2021. In three years played in Jacksonville, Jenkins started 48 games and recorded 290 tackles, 24 passes defensed, five interceptions with a touchdown, three forced fumbles, and two sacks. He was released by the Jaguars last week.

As a released player, Jenkins is free to sign with another team rather than waiting until Wednesday’s start of the new league year and the free agent signing period. He also will not count against any compensatory picks the team that adds him could earn for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jenkins is from St. Petersburg, Florida and played college football at the University of Miami.