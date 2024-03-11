Phins fans share how they watch their Miami Dolphins!

Last week I asked the question of the day-

Watching the games is great, but how many of you go to games? It doesn’t have to be every season, but do you ever attend games live, either in Miami or in another stadium much closer to your actual local? If you do attend games, do you travel to games ever?

Below are some of your answers and thoughts on the subject-

daytonadolfan needs an invite to your lux-box! Seriously, we need to make this happen for the man!

Evening , love the Iron man mask !! Been a fan since 1969 but have never attended a live game. There are reasons for this , 1. I avoid large crowds after a few incidents at rock concerts I went to. 2. I always find a way to watch it local and do it with family around. 3. Going to a sports bar and having many Dolphin fans there to share the experience with is enough for me . 4. My old ass is not gonna survive the tailgate much less the game ! lol Still made the Dolphins so much a part of my lifestyle as my home, truck and wardrobe reflect, but would not turn down an invite to a skybox though!

dedstrk316 is like me and does not like the beating that going to a game is anymore.

I haven’t attended a game in probably 20 years. I’m not a crowd guy. Don’t want to spend a whole day driving to Miami etc. Been there and done that several times. There will come a day when I take my eldest son to a game on one of those busses.

sdphinsfan lives in the Midwest but makes a solid effort to attend games in person all the same.

Bill Moody is doing something cool. Going to away games trying to hit every NFL stadium!

Me and my two buddies go to one away game a year (not in Cali), trying to hit a new city each time. This year, we’re looking at Houston or Indy depending on the dates, with the Jets/Patriots as back-ups since we play them every year. I’ll also go to any games in LA area, since I live in So Cal. 2 years ago we got the 49ers and Chargers (on top of Chicago), and last year was the Chargers (on top of Philly), and this year we’ll pick up the Rams game (on top Houston/Indy or whatever it ends up being).

Spok507 had season tickets when he still lived in FL and hopes to again.

I live in Iowa, but I used to live in Naples and had season tickets 30ish years ago. I’ve finally convinced the hubby to move back to the Naples/Ft. Myers area, so hopefully will have those season tickets again in the next few years! But since, we’ve tried to go to a game when they play an NFC North team up here, and, for the last few years, have just picked a random game and headed to Miami. Since Allegiant flies direct from Cedar Rapids to Ft. Lauderdale now, it’s not a big expense. The Stadium Hotel right across from Hard Rock is the best place for Dolphin fans to stay!! We plan to buy a house and move back down within the next few years, so look out Florida! We’re coming back!!

This question has some interesting answers. Sometimes the most meh questions get the best answers. Go figure! Thank you to everyone who took the time to answer our question of the day. See you again tomorrow evening!