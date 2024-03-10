SCHEFTER: Miami Dolphins re-sign OL Robert Jones

Free agent offensive lineman Robert Hunt is set to test free agency in the coming days. So, with only starters Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson certain to return this upcoming season, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier re-signed a player who looked solid when called upon during his time with the Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Robert Jones.

Dolphins are bringing back offensive lineman Robert Jones on a one-year deal, per source. Jones was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Jones, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in 2021. During his three seasons with Miami, Jones appeared in 32 games, starting in 13 of them. He will now return in 2024 and likely will have an opportunity to compete this summer for a starting guard spot — something I wouldn’t be entirely against.

After all, Jones is a very nice depth signing. And for a team that could very well lose Robert Hunt to free agency, re-signing Jones makes a ton of sense. He also has experience playing right tackle, which should never be overlooked in the NFL. In fact, his first official start was at right tackle back on January 9th, 2022, against the New England Patriots.

Here’s how Robert Jones’ snaps are broken down according to Pro Football Focus.

2021:

7 snaps at left guard

64 snaps at right Tackle.

2022:

231 snaps at left guard

18 snaps at right guard

2023:

157 snaps at left guard

261 snaps at right guard

If the Dolphins had to, I think they would be okay starting Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones at both guard spots. No, that’s not ideal, but Miami has a ton of important decisions to make and places to shed cap. Over the last few years, we've also seen that it’s all about #InButchBarryWeTrust. And again, I think Jones played above and beyond expectations when called upon.

What are your thoughts on Robert Jones re-signing with the Dolphins? Do you think he could push for a starting spot in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below!