Report: Vikings and Texans among teams expected to pursue Christian Wilkins in free agency

Half of the NFL will enter the new league year with more than $30 million available in salary cap space.

By Jacob Mendel
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL league year begins with the legal tampering period on Monday at noon. Deals can’t be signed until Wednesday, but players can begin negotiating with teams. All eyes are on Christian Wilkins after Justin Madubuike signed a four-year $98 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

There are 16 teams set to enter free agency with more than $30 million in free salary cap space as of Sunday and Wilkins, 29, will cash in after a career-high nine sacks in the final year of his rookie deal.

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that Wilkins is expected to have an “extremely rich market,” mentioning the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans as teams to watch.

The Vikings ($37 million) and the Texans ($62 million) are among the many teams with enough cap space to pursue Wilkins. Miami, meanwhile, has to clear $23 million — and enough to pursue free agents — off the books by 4 p.m. on March 13.

