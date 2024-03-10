Dolphins, Terron Armstead working on adjusted contract

Just after the 2023 season came to a close for the Miami Dolphins, veteran left tackle Terron Armstead hinted he could be considering retirement. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was coming off another injury-shortened season but was still playing at a dominant level despite his body often seeming to work against him. Now, it appears the 2013 third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints will return for his 12th year in the league and third with the Dolphins.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Armstead will return to the Dolphins for 2024 and both sides are working on an adjusted contract. Armstead is entering the third year of a five-year contract he signed with Miami in 2022. He is slated to account for a $20.8 million salary cap hit for 2024, followed by $20.7 million each of the next two seasons. If Armstead were to retire or Miami released him, the Dolphins would immediately add $3.2 million against the cap for this season.

Armstead’s guaranteed salary runs out after this season, though Miami would still be responsible for his signing bonus for salary cap purposes if he were to retire or be released after this season. The Dolphins and Armstead could be adding additional years to the contract to lower his cap number or could be working a deal to ease the salary cap impact if this is to be Armstead’s final season.

Details of the new contract have not been released. Updates will be provided when available.