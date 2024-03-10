Dolphins offseason: 3 free agents Miami could sign to ‘prove it’ deals

The Miami Dolphins love to make a splash move every offseason, landing a big-named player who can bolster the offense. That mentality has landed players like Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill on the roster, but it also has Miami in a tough spot when it comes to the 2024 salary cap. The Dolphins, while likely looking for the splash move they can make this year, will also likely be looking to cash in on players needing a “prove-it” deal for 2024.

Adding a player who wants to come into Miami in 2024 to show they are worthy of a long-term, high-dollar contract in 2025, could prove to be mutually beneficial for the player and the team. The Dolphins are on a tight budget this year, with some players likely needing to accept lower-value contracts this season with the hopes of betting on themselves for next year.

Who could be the bargain deals Miami targets this year? We take a look at three (or four) players who could be on the Dolphins’ “prove it” deal list.

A.J. Epenesa, edge, Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins need to add pass rushers this year as they wait for Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to recover from season-ending injuries last year. They could use someone looking to prove himself, using a good year to increase his salary demands in the 2025 free agency period. Similar to Miami’s salary cap situation, the Buffalo Bills have had to cut players to ensure they have the operating space for the year and will not be able to re-sign everyone. One of those players who is headed out of Buffalo is edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

He tallied 6.5 sacks each of the last two seasons, but has been buried in the Bills depth chart and has not seen the playing time that would make him a top-tier free agent on the market. Signing a one-year contract that would guarantee him playing time, followed by a shot at the 2025 free agent market could be exactly what Epenesa needs.

Adding Epenesa on a “prove it” deal could give the Dolphins the stop-gap at edge rusher they need to start the season.

Poona Ford, defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Why not stick with the Bills here for a second-straight option. Ford joined Buffalo in 2023 after five years with the Seattle Seahawks. A consistent member of the Seahawks’ defensive line, working as both a nose tackle and a defensive tackle, Ford’s arrival in Buffalo was expected to upgrade the front side of their defense immediately. Instead, Ford was only able to play in eight games, landing on the inactive list on game day as a healthy scratch for much of the year.

With the possibility that Christian Wilkins will leave the Dolphins in free agency, the team will need to bolster the defensive line. At worst, Ford could be a rotational player to give the team some flexibility at the position. But with the disappointing 2023 campaign, Ford could be looking to bounce back in 2024, then look for a lucrative deal in 2025 as he turns 30. That could lead to Miami finding a defensive tackle or nose tackle with a chip on his shoulder to solidify the line for this season.

Ford is coming off a one-year $2.25 million contract with the Bills, and cannot be expecting to see a huge pay raise after playing fewer than half the games for the year and tallying just nine tackles and a sack.

Chase Young, edge, San Francisco 49ers

The 2020 second-overall draft pick by the Washington Football Team has found himself in a place where he may have to settle for a one-year, prove-it contract before he can land a top-tier contract in 2025. He was traded during the season from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, then did not really find his rhythm for the nine games he played in San Francisco. On the year with both Washington and San Francisco, he was able to record a combined 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks, but injury concerns and an inconsistent 2023 have him in an odd situation for 2024.

Similar to the situation with Epenesa, the Dolphins need pass rushers for the first part of the season, giving Young a chance to get on the field, prove he is healthy and can contribute, increasing his market for 2025. The demand for Young will be interesting to watch this offseason, where there could be teams that jump at a 25-year-old former second-overall pick with a ton of potential, but it could also dry up quickly if his demands prove to be those of a 25-year-old former second-overall pick who is looking for a high-value, long-term contract.

Miami, with no state income tax and a clear need for an early-season starter could swoop in and land Young with the idea that he can get his big-payday next year if he performs this season.

Bonus possibility: Mike Gesicki, tight end, New England Patriots

This one is listed as fourth in our “three free agents” list for a reason. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has said the next evolution of his offense is to get the tight end position involved in the attack. If you need a pass-catching tight end who can threaten the seams while players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle attack deep, Gesicki could be the perfect player in that role. Gesicki is not the ideal all-around tight end McDaniel’s offense would seem to prefer, but he is a pass catcher who could add a dimension to the offense.

Of course, it is not likely that the Dolphins or Gesicki would be interested in a reunion - even if it brings friends Gesicki and Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe back together.

Gesicki signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in 2023, then caught just 29 passes for 244 yards, his lowest production since his rookie season in 2018. Not exactly the huge season he was hoping to have heading into a second-straight free-agency period. He could be looking once again for a prove-it contract, hoping to put up numbers that will land him a long-term, high-value contract in 2025. Familiarity with Miami, joining the number one offense in the league, and the opportunity that the Dolphins could be evolving the offense to add a tight-end threat might make Gesicki at least consider a return to South Florida.