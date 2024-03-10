Your choice for best all time Miami Dolphins not named Marino!

Earlier this week, I asked the question-

Who is who is the best all-time player to ever suit up for our Miami Dolphins, not named Dan Marino?

Below are some of your answers and thoughts on the subject-

MIAMI235 chose another HOF QB!

Bob Griese went to three straight Superbowls and was smart enough to call his own plays when needed.

Phintastic chose the Zonk! I am with him on Stephenson, who is unknown to an entire generation of Phins fans but might have, in some ways, been the best player we ever had, Marino or not.

If you would have watched him play and help us win 2 Super Bowls, then you know it has to be Larry Csonka. Dwight Stephenson is a close 2nd(Needed a 5 more years imho) Losing him in 87 probably cost Marino another SB visit or 2. Keeping Olivadotti around probably cost Marino 6-7 more SB visits.

daytonadolfan has another vote for Zonk with some other solid runner ups.

I would pick Larry Csonka, runner up (unsung) Earl Morrell. (got us through most of the perfect season)Runner up’s, Griese, Morris,Clayton, Duper!

tvegas897 also said Zonk but pointed out the greatness of JT and Wake.

So many to choose from. Let’s not forget about Jason Taylor....or Cam Wake. They’re up there. Nobody like Zonk though

Tannenbum loves lists!

Take your pick: -Griese -Csonka -Little -Warfield -Stephenson -Taylor Close runner-ups: -Langer -Thomas -Anderson -Buoniconti

Miami7 chose, well someone...

My favorite player of all-time = Paul Warfield! And THAT’s the final word!!! Lol Though, in reality, it’d probly have to be Csonka/JT/Dwight (can’t be wrong, whoever ya choose).

finfanfromsiam is split between a wideout and a running back.

Warfield or Csonka with Zach Thomas next!

herbert pollack is a man who just flat-out gets it!

has to be Dwight

krammm said the late, great Kuech!

I believe Kuchenberg went to every Dolphin Super Bowl.

TheMiamiUte said Zonk too. Seems like a trend is forming.

While I love Marino, for me there’ll always be only one Zonk. I know that him, Kiick, and Warfield left in 1974 for the money, but I’ve never seen another Dolphin give more of himself for the team while he was in Miami

dedstrk316 has another vote for Stephenson. Never saw the Mondo article, but I have been making the same argument for years.

Gotta go with Dwight Stephenson. Armando just had an article as to why he’s on the Mount Rushmore of centers.

EJPLAYA jumped on the very full Zonk wagon.

My vote goes to Zach Thomas, but Csonka is arguably there. Jason Taylor in the discussion. The Marx Brothers.

sdphinsfan is open to persuasion.

Tough question. When I factor out favoritism, I have to go with Stephenson. He’s the best C I’ve ever seen play the game, and I’m old. If you tell me it’s Csonka, Ok, I can go along with that. I can buy an argument for ZT too.

Everyone's list was great. Csonka clearly carried the day with a lot of love for guys like Stephenson, the Marks brothers ZT and JT, among others. Thank you, as always, to everyone who took the time to stop in and add their thoughts to the question of the day post.