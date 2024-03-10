Jevon Holland campaigns for Brandon Jones to stick with the Dolphins

Jevon Holland and Elijah Campbell are the only two safeties the Miami Dolphins have under contract just days before the 2024 league year begins. DeShon Elliot becomes a free agent after 15 starts in 2023.

Holland, who’s started 42 games at safety since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, shared a simple — but effective — message on Saturday for who he’d like to start next to in 2024.

29 X 8 — Jevon Holland (@quickdrawjev) March 9, 2024

Brandon Jones (No. 29) started 13 games next to Holland (No. 8) as the strong safety in 2021. He played seven games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. His bounce-back 2023 season featured two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Jones, with eight career sacks, is at his best when blitzing the quarterback. That said, he lined up in the box a career-low 95 times in Vic Fangio’s system — less than half his average of 223 through his first three seasons.

The Dolphins decided to change defensive philologies this offseason by signing Anthony Weaver as the unit’s coordinator. Miami is expected to incorporate more three-safety looks in 2024 — and Jones thrives when let loose near the line of scrimmage.

Jones spent 2023 recovering from a harsh injury while adjusting to a new system. His familiarity with the Dolphins, fit with the scheme, and experience in the league have us thinking Holland might be onto something with the suggestion.