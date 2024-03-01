Frank Gore Jr. met with the Dolphins at the NFL Combine

Frank Gore averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2018, his one season with the Miami Dolphins. Six years later, there’s a chance his son could suit up in the aqua and orange, too.

Frank Gore Jr., a four-year tailback at Southern Miss, met with reporters at the NFL Combine on Friday and mentioned that he’s spoken with the Dolphins.

“That would be blessed,” Gore Jr. said. That’s hometown. I’d be ready to put on for my hometown. I ain’t get to do it in college, so if I get to do it in the NFL, that would be great.”

Gore Jr. earned 3,927 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns throughout his college career. He was first-team All-Sun Belt with 1,382 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry in 2022. He earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior after rushing for 1,036 yards across 11 games.

“I’m pretty similar to my dad,” Gore Jr. said. “We have our similarities, but we also have our differences. He groomed me, so of course we’re similar.

“I’d say I’m more agile. A little more lateral movement. He’s more of a thumper. Other than that, we’re pretty similar.”

Gore was part of the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team that won the BCS National Title. He was also second-team All-ACC in 2004. The five-time Pro Bowl running back was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Neither Daniel Jeremiah nor Mel Kiper selected a first-round running back in recent mock drafts and the Dolphins will go roughly 100 picks without a selection due to a lack of third and fourth-round picks.

That said, Miami ranked No. 28 in the NFL over the season’s final three games by running the football just 36.4 percent of the time. With four picks on Day 3, the Dolphins could choose to establish depth behind Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane in April’s draft.