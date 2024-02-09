Tony Romo believes that the Dolphins will bounce back

The Miami Dolphins fell short of their first AFC East title in 15 years with losses to Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes to close the 2023 season. Despite limited draft capital and plenty of ground to make up in the AFC playoff race, Tony Romo is confident that Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins will be ready to bounce back.

“They will figure out a way to take the next step,” Romo said Tuesday, talking with Outkick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero. “The Dolphins are here to stay. They’re not going away. But like any team, it still goes through Kansas City as you can see this year. You’ve got to figure out a way to get through Kansas City…”

The Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier must dig out of a -$50 million salary cap hole — while trying to improve the roster in free agency. Miami had the AFC’s second-best record, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a trip to Kansas City during Wild Card Weekend.

McDaniel and the Dolphins are building something special, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense must take another strong step forward to keep pace in the 2024 playoff race.