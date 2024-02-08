Tyreek Hill does not win 2023 AP Offensive Player of Year award at NFL Honors

The NFL Honors awards show was held Thursday night, with the top awards from throughout the season announced. Included in that group of awards was the AP Offensive Player of Year award, a recognition that included Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the finalists. However, that is as far as Hill made it, as the award went to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey finished the 2023 season with a league-high 1,459 rushing yards, along with 14 touchdowns and a 5.4 yards per attempt average. He also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill led the league with 1,799 receiving yards, scoring a league-high 13 receiving touchdowns.

The other finalists for the award included Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL Honors awards show continues on Thursday night. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Both Hill and Tagaovailoa won the Sporting News version of their respective awards.