Phinsider Question Of The Day: What Super Bowl Player Would You Steal?

Unless you have lived under a rock for the last few weeks, you know the Super Bowl is this coming Sunday. You would also be aware that the teams facing off in the big game are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both squads feature stacked rosters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. This though is not a post about who your favorite player on each of the participating teams is. Nor is this a post of who you think is the best player on each of the participating teams.

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The day is if you could steal one player from each of the rosters of the 49ers and the Chiefs to play for your Miami Dolphins who would the player be and why? Never mind the cap implications, etc... this is just a fun exercise.

Please put your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-