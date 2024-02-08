WATCH: Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips takes ‘first steps’ since season-ending injury

Jaelan Phillips was having another impressive season before a non-contact injury abruptly ended it. It was yet another injury sustained at the hands of MetLife Stadium, but this time, it happened to one of our own.

It was devastating to lose a player as talented as Phillips for the remainder of the year. But one thing was for certain: nothing was going to keep Miami’s talented pass-rusher down. After all, he’s Jaelan Phillips — one of the best EDGE in football. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about him since being drafted in 2021, it’s that not many players work as hard as No. 15.

Yesterday, he proved that the comeback will be more remarkable than the fall, taking to social media to update fans on his status. Here’s what Phillips tweeted out last night:

“Walked without a boot for the first time since surgery today. well on the road to recovery”

There were even videos surfacing all over Twitter X showing his rehab. Here’s one posted by the Palm Beach Posts’ Dolphins beat writer, David Furones.

Miami Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips posts video of his first steps since surgery on his torn Achilles in late November. pic.twitter.com/ahwvsyh28G — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 7, 2024

And another...

Jaelan Phillips back to walking and also showing off that gnarly Achilles scar pic.twitter.com/Fric54LuFS — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) February 8, 2024

Before injury, the former 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was having one of his best seasons, combining for 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. With a little more than half a season to go, it certainly looked as though Phillips was going to break his career-high in sacks (8.5) and tackles (61), but unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards this season.

But next season, when he does inevitably return, you can bet your @$$ Phillips will be on an entirely different level. And if you’re an NFL quarterback, that finds yourself playing the Dolphins in 2024, your days might just be numbered. #KeepGrindingJaelan

What are your thoughts on Jaelan Phillips? Do you agree that there’s still another level to his game he can take? How do you feel about Miami’s defense with so many unknowns heading into next season? Let us know in the comments section below!